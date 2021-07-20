Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,227 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.90% of Orchid Island Capital worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 42,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 36.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 29.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. 37.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Shares of ORC stock opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $469.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.69%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

ORC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Orchid Island Capital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Orchid Island Capital Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.