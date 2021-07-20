Northern Trust Corp Raises Position in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,245 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,159 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Banco de Chile by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Banco de Chile by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 88,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Shares of NYSE BCH opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.53. Banco de Chile has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $650.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.47 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 21.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCH. Credit Suisse Group cut Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit and debit cards.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.