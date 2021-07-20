Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,716,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 817,037 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.95% of TherapeuticsMD worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXMD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,164 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 1st quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 237,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TherapeuticsMD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.11.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $70,404.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,059,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,781,707.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $46,022.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 138,383 shares of company stock worth $143,918 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

TXMD stock opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $380.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD).

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.