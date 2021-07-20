Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.02% of MasterCraft Boat worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Shares of MCFT opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.13. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $464.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.26.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $147.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.85 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 8.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist raised their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.