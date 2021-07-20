Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,743 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.82% of Liquidity Services worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after purchasing an additional 204,671 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 2.7% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,734,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 10.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 590,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,962,000 after buying an additional 55,105 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the first quarter valued at about $8,962,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,336,000 after acquiring an additional 28,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 92,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $2,483,570.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 16,562 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $409,578.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,378.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 363,586 shares of company stock worth $9,307,226. 29.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LQDT. TheStreet raised Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.71. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.