Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,477 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.11% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth $211,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth $397,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 83.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $198,925.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,343.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 15,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $982,789.72. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCRN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $578.97 million, a P/E ratio of 66.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.33.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

