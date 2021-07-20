Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 39,558 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.26% of Vishay Precision Group worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

VPG stock opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.34. The company has a market capitalization of $477.44 million, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $70.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.41 million. On average, analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $307,809.00. Also, Director Wes Cummins purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,115.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

