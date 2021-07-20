Northern Trust Corp Sells 11,199 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,199 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.76% of CarParts.com worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRTS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 12.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in CarParts.com in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in CarParts.com by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in CarParts.com by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

In related news, Director Barry Phelps sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $304,000.00. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 12,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $185,794.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 507,855 shares in the company, valued at $7,678,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,023 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,938 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $790.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.71 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.62 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CarParts.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.