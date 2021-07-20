Northern Trust Corp Sells 11,599 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,599 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.81% of The Marcus worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in The Marcus by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Marcus during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Marcus by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCS stock opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $507.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.94. The Marcus Co. has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.37.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.62 million. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 103.57% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

