Northern Trust Corp Sells 12,968 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,968 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.50% of Akero Therapeutics worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AKRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 657,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,962,000 after buying an additional 154,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,497,000 after acquiring an additional 117,914 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 314.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 435.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 38,448 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 17,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $459,610.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $209,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,641. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $779.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.73. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $39.10.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

