Northern Trust Corp Sells 14,003 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,003 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.82% of Luxfer worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 95.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Luxfer by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 177,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 15,294 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its stake in Luxfer by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxfer stock opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $578.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Luxfer had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.76%.

In other news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $139,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,225 shares in the company, valued at $549,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LXFR shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

