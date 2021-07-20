Northern Trust Corp Sells 14,499 Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 14,499 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.95% of Waterstone Financial worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSBF. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,436 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after acquiring an additional 17,735 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,856 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 47.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,509 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 71.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,392 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,622,000 after acquiring an additional 200,383 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $487,593.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,158.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $113,833.52. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WSBF opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.73. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $477.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.32.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $70.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

