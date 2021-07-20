Northern Trust Corp Sells 15,096 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,096 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.65% of Byline Bancorp worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,290,000 after buying an additional 24,010 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the first quarter worth $339,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 220.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 40,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 911,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director William G. Kistner acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $27,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,464 shares of company stock valued at $80,150. Corporate insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BY opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.62. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The stock has a market cap of $851.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $72.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.40 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

