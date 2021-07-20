Northern Trust Corp Sells 179,761 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 179,761 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.46% of Costamare worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Costamare by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 10,389 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Costamare by 255.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 19,025 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Costamare in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Costamare by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 584,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 272,091 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Costamare by 866.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 96,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMRE shares. increased their price target on shares of Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Costamare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

CMRE stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23. Costamare Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.12 and a beta of 1.71.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.33 million. Analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from Costamare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Costamare’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

