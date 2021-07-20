Northern Trust Corp Sells 21,496 Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,496 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.87% of Precision BioSciences worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTIL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 26,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $603.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.71.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.17. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 159.67% and a negative net margin of 299.85%. The business had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Precision BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

In other Precision BioSciences news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Also, COO David S. Thomson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,113.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,322 shares of company stock worth $1,454,071 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

