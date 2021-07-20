Northern Trust Corp Sells 26,754 Shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,697 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 26,754 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.26% of Rocky Brands worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 513,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,855 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 17,039 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $1,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $320.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.56.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $87.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.85%. Analysts expect that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

In other Rocky Brands news, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,207,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 9,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $298,591.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,584,405. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.