Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,816 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.90% of IVERIC bio worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ISEE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 1,801.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 685,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 649,375 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 629,507 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,501,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,059,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,628,000 after acquiring an additional 295,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 16.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 186,427 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.16. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $865.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.67.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

