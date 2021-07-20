NorthWestern (NWE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect NorthWestern to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.10 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. On average, analysts expect NorthWestern to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $47.43 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

NWE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $143,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,105 shares in the company, valued at $267,440.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,122 shares of company stock valued at $727,034. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

