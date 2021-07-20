NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,397 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 4,041,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,927,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $681,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,474,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,768,000 after purchasing an additional 115,585 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 40,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,721,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,690,000 after buying an additional 2,099,665 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.21.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

