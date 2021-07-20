Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Trading 7.5% Higher

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)’s stock price traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.54 and last traded at $23.51. 657,138 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 13,134,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.58.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after buying an additional 53,190 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $481,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 58,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 24,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 325,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 40,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

