NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,792 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 81,274 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NOV by 1,313.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $380,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061,284 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter worth about $35,772,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of NOV by 156.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,896,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of NOV by 19,582,527.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,154,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

NOV stock opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.03.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOV shares. COKER & PALMER cut shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

