NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Trading 4% Higher

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX)’s share price traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.78. 33,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 340% from the average session volume of 7,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60.

NovAccess Global Company Profile (OTCMKTS:XSNX)

NovAccess Global Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients in the United States. It specializes in cutting-edge research related to utilizing a patient's immune system to attack the cancer. The company is headquartered in Chesterland, Ohio.

