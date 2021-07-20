Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Down 3.4% After Insider Selling

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $198.10 and last traded at $203.36. 258,833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,728,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.51.

Specifically, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $11,346,962.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,702,091.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.83, for a total transaction of $694,307.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,722.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,439 shares of company stock valued at $16,722,075. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Novavax alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price target (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.14.

The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 62.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novavax by 12.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Novavax by 2.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novavax by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Novavax during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.