Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) traded down 9.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.94. 1,101,237 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 717,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75.

About Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF)

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. The company operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

