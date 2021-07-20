NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%.

NRG Energy has increased its dividend payment by 900.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE NRG traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.45. 2,555,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,347. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.88. NRG Energy has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.85.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

