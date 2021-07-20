NuCypher (NU) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $13.13 Million

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NuCypher has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. NuCypher has a total market cap of $116.61 million and approximately $13.13 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00045743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00012024 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $218.85 or 0.00739869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

NuCypher Coin Profile

NuCypher is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,231,690,979 coins and its circulating supply is 664,250,000 coins. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

