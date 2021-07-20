Numeraire 24 Hour Volume Reaches $21.23 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Numeraire coin can now be purchased for about $29.37 or 0.00098436 BTC on major exchanges. Numeraire has a total market cap of $146.73 million and $21.23 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00047034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00012704 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.92 or 0.00757243 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire (NMR) is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,971,997 coins and its circulating supply is 4,996,238 coins. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Buying and Selling Numeraire

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

