Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 44,763 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,763 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.67% of The Ensign Group worth $34,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 539.6% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,760 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,740,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 44.7% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,362,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,825,000 after purchasing an additional 420,751 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,097,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,868,000 after purchasing an additional 235,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,477,000 after purchasing an additional 113,777 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $81,264.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,075.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,341 shares of company stock worth $197,026 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $86.19 on Tuesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.16 and a 12 month high of $98.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $627.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.25 million. Equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

