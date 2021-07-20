Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,363,373 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914,273 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of NOV worth $32,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NOV by 1,313.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NOV by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $380,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,284 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in NOV by 156.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,896,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,924 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in NOV by 19,582,527.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,154,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in NOV by 149.6% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,704,279 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV stock opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.58. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.03.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.