Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 126,941 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,361,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,941 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Ovintiv worth $32,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2,631.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.06. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $33.46.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

OVV has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.75 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.07.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.