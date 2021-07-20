Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 33,860 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 682,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,860 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.86% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $33,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEAS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $212,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.82.

In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,601,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEAS opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.12. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.45.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

