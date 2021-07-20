Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 666,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,568 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of The New York Times worth $33,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NYT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The New York Times in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in The New York Times by 100.0% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the first quarter worth $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The New York Times by 48.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 214.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The New York Times alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:NYT opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.62. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.70 and a beta of 0.80.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.