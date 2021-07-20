Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 865,310 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 78,695 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $33,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.79. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.96.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $122.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

NTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

