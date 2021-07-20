Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,948 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of Royal Gold worth $35,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGLD stock opened at $114.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.32 and a 1-year high of $147.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.21.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 47.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

RGLD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a $146.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.56.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

