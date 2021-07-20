Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 56,012 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.72% of Science Applications International worth $35,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $86.09 on Tuesday. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $71.41 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

