Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 73.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,300 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $34,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,666.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,327 shares of company stock worth $158,583. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IIPR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.75.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $202.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.13. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $222.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 280.52, a current ratio of 280.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.00%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

