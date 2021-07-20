Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,269,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,695 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $35,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,171,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,462,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,402 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,702,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,078,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,756,000 after acquiring an additional 665,948 shares in the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NCLH. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

NYSE NCLH opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.84. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $34.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.58.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

