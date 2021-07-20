Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $32.05 Million Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,460 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Alleghany worth $32,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alleghany by 19.1% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,941,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alleghany during the first quarter worth $183,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Alleghany by 185.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Alleghany by 10.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alleghany by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,169,000 after buying an additional 17,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Alleghany news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:Y opened at $649.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $689.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.65. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $486.49 and a one year high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 51.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

