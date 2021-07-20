Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $33.80 Million Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 735.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,414,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125,117 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $33,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,012.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,842,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,795,000 after purchasing an additional 76,306,607 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,021.1% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 70,536,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,507,000 after buying an additional 64,244,593 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 927.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,384,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,389,000 after buying an additional 54,506,874 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 728.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,807,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,303,000 after buying an additional 41,158,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 874.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 27,260,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,787,000 after buying an additional 24,461,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDU opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.92. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

