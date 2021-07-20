Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $35.25 Million Stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,017,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,067 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.62% of Calix worth $35,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Calix by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Calix by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Calix by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Calix in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.59. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $49.99.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.46 million. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

CALX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

In other Calix news, COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $412,531.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 575,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,572,750 in the last ninety days. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

