Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 738,260 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,621 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.68% of Progress Software worth $32,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 861.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 106,818 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 26,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $49.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

PRGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.

In other Progress Software news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

