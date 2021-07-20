Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 66.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 445,380 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Assurant worth $31,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,363,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,437,000 after purchasing an additional 463,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,009,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,887,000 after purchasing an additional 165,120 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 7.9% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,238,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,604,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Assurant by 3.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,090,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,617,000 after acquiring an additional 41,399 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Assurant by 14.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 740,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,979,000 after acquiring an additional 95,199 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

In other news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $6,478,318.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $117,472.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,062.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $151.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.13. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $102.65 and a one year high of $163.84.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

Assurant declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.