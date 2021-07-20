Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 684,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 490,156 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $32,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 864,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,161,000 after acquiring an additional 33,032 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,093,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,583,000 after buying an additional 259,727 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,585,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,083,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,101,000 after purchasing an additional 86,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 234,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 96,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Europe started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.18.

Shares of KNX opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.45. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $37.07 and a one year high of $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

