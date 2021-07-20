Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 69.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 949,830 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,166,126 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.96% of PDC Energy worth $32,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 142.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1,520.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,513,837.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,149,023.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,298 shares of company stock worth $631,102. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PDCE opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $49.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.11. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 3.40.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PDCE shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

