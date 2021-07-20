Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 444,960 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,334,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 444,960 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Nielsen worth $33,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nielsen by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,864,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nielsen by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,915,000 after buying an additional 4,349,119 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nielsen by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,873,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,733,000 after buying an additional 168,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nielsen in the 4th quarter valued at $104,315,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nielsen in the 1st quarter valued at $108,928,000.

NLSN stock opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.83. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nielsen in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

