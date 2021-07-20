Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 90,831 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,872 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,831 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of South State worth $33,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South State by 158.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 26,875 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of South State by 5.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,188,000 after acquiring an additional 16,971 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in South State in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in South State by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of South State by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 18,024 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSB stock opened at $73.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. South State Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.09.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. South State had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. South State’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

In other South State news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $372,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $223,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,776,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,971 shares of company stock valued at $961,736. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

