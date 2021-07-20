Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,866 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.96% of Grocery Outlet worth $33,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,204,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,921 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 727.8% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,234,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,535,000 after buying an additional 1,085,231 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 9.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,372,000 after buying an additional 839,071 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 244.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,105,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,386,000 after buying an additional 784,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,354,000 after buying an additional 675,706 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on GO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $851,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $4,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,728.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,228,090. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GO opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of -0.35. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

