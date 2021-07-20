Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,045,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,090 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Targa Resources worth $33,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,015,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,227,000 after buying an additional 1,857,793 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,498,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,082,000 after purchasing an additional 27,666 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,630,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,830 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,159,000 after purchasing an additional 267,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,881,000 after purchasing an additional 896,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,722,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,724,925.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,221 shares of company stock worth $5,550,211. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRGP. Raymond James lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.53.

TRGP opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 3.05.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

