Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 72.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,267,585 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of A. O. Smith worth $32,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 5.9% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 39,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 37.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 80,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 22,061 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at about $998,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 12.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 229.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 15,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.70, for a total value of $4,659,756.50. Also, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $3,107,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,294.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 196,915 shares of company stock worth $17,451,734 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $68.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $73.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

