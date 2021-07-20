Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 10,271 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,698 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 10,271 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Tapestry worth $32,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 345.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 57,554 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,605,078 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $80,966,000 after purchasing an additional 343,995 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 237.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,700 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.
TPR opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.12.
In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global raised shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.
Tapestry Profile
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.
