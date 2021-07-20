Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 10,271 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,698 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 10,271 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Tapestry worth $32,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 345.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 57,554 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,605,078 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $80,966,000 after purchasing an additional 343,995 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 237.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,700 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

TPR opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.12.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global raised shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

